Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has inclement weather procedures in place for Phase 1 – virtual learning for all students – for the 2020-21 school year. A new code, Code V, has been added to the procedures. Inclement weather announcements include procedures for both students and CCPS staff.

Inclement weather announcements are posted at ccboe.com and CCPS social media, sent to parents with an email address on file with CCPS, and recorded on the 24-hour information line at 301-934-7410/301-932-6656. Parents can opt-in for text message updates by texting Y or YES to 67587 (option available only for parents or CCPS staff).

The following are procedures as of Feb. 10, 2021, that affect students. Weather procedures may be updated once CCPS begins Phase 2.

** New code – Virtual instruction, Code V: CCPS buildings and offices closed

Virtual instruction starts on time for all students.

Learning support centers and internet cafes at schools are closed. This includes those students who are bused to internet cafes for technology access.

All CCPS meal service is canceled. This includes both curbside meal distribution sites and the mobile meals program.

Some students may be assigned asynchronous lessons from teachers.

Students who do not have access to virtual instruction on a Code V day: parents must submit an absence note to the school for an excused absence. Students will have 72 hours to access recorded instruction and allowed to make up assignments.

Virtual instruction one-hour delay, Code 1

Virtual learning starts one hour late for students.

Learning support centers and internet cafes at all schools are closed.

Curbside morning meal service (7 to 8 a.m.) and mobile meal service is canceled. Curbside meal sites operate the afternoon distribution as usual from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Students enrolled in morning prekindergarten classes begin classes one hour late.

Afternoon prekindergarten classes start on time.

Virtual instruction two-hour delay, Code 2

Virtual learning begins two hours late for students.

Learning support centers and internet cafes at all schools are closed.

Curbside morning meal service (7 to 8 a.m.) and mobile meal service is canceled. Curbside meal sites operate the afternoon distribution as usual from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The morning prekindergarten program is canceled.

Afternoon prekindergarten classes start on time.

Schools closed, Code Red

No virtual instruction takes place.

School buildings and offices are closed.

CCPS meal sites are closed.

Schools closed, Code Blue

No virtual instruction takes place.

School buildings and offices are closed.

CCPS meal sites are closed.

