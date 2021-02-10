College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) Student Life team hosted its first mobile Hawk Feeder event of 2021 at the Prince Frederick Campus Feb. 4 to deliver 1,000 pounds of food to CSM students.

The contactless events have been going on since spring 2020 – rotating between the college’s campuses in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties – resulting in 8,735 pounds of food being delivered in 2020. In two cases, deliveries were made to CSM students who were experiencing food insecurities and did not have transportation.

The CSM Student Life team hosted its first drive-thru food distribution event of the year Feb. 4.

CSM has offered food provided through Hawk Feeder micro pantries at each of CSM’s four campuses since 2017 to help address the short-term basic food needs any student may be experiencing. Built by a CSM faculty member Bill Luyster, the Hawk Feeders are stocked through individual donations by faculty, staff and students as well as through food drives, under the adage, “Give what you can, take what you need.”

The micro pantries were emptied and the food was transferred to mobile events when the pandemic unfolded and CSM moved to primarily remote operations. Joining in support have been the First Baptist Church of Waldorf, LifePoint Church of Waldorf’s Pastor Michael and Angela Rogalski; Pastor John Lewis with the Servants of Christ Church; New LifeChurch and the Charles County Department of Social Services, who all donated food. In addition, the CSM Foundation supports the effort through funding from its “Help a Hawk” emergency fund.

