Regional nonprofit organizations can participate in 15 different breakout sessions to learn about, explore lessons learned and celebrate ‘Nonprofit Resilience: Adapting to Change’ during College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) 11th Annual Nonprofit Institute (NPI) Conference Feb. 25. Representatives from the region’s nonprofit organizations are invited to attend this virtual and free event that will focus on strategic planning, communications, development/fundraising, management and leadership.

“With engaging speakers on high-interest topics and issues, this year’s conference is an opportunity to reflect on the past year and look forward with renewed vigor and new ideas,” said CSM Nonprofit Institute Coordinator Cara Fogarty.

Participants will have the opportunity to hear from 23 leaders on various panels after a kick-off featuring Master of Ceremonies CSM Assistant Director of Strategic Initiatives Kyle Kebaugh and CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. The conference’s keynote speaker is CSM Executive Director of Equity and Inclusive Diversity Dr. Sybol Anderson, who is a social and political philosopher specializing in liberal theory, recognition theory, and the philosophy of race.

Sybol Anderson

Anderson’s commitment to building inclusive communities has been a central part of her career for more than 15 years. She has served as the inaugural chief diversity officer at Loyola University New Orleans, as senior program manager and senior consultant for the GE-NMF Primary Care Leadership Program of National Medical Fellowships, Inc. (NMF). At NMF, she provided oversight for two national service-learning and research scholarship programs for medical, law, and graduate health professions students, designed to increase diversity in the health professions and improve health outcomes for the medically underserved.

Anderson began her higher education career as a continuing education professional at CSM when it was known as Charles County Community College, where she also served as interim executive director of the Southern Maryland Job Training Partnership Administration (JTPA). When she entered graduate school, she worked part time as a training coordinator for the Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc. (SMTCCAC), and later as executive director of the East-John Youth Center, Inc., in Lusby.

Anderson is also the author of Hegel’s Theory of Recognition: From Oppression to Ethical Liberal Modernity; with Robert Bernasconi, Race and Racism in Continental Philosophy; with Ellen K. Feder and Karmen MacKendrick, A Passion for Wisdom: Readings in Western Philosophy on Love and Desire; and a number of articles and book chapters on Hegel, race, and pedagogy. Her awards include the Magis Outstanding Staff Member Award (Loyola University New Orleans), President’s Lucille Clifton Award (St. Mary’s College of Maryland), Homer L. Dodge Award for Excellence in Teaching (St. Mary’s College of Maryland), Henry C. Welcome Fellowship of the Maryland State Higher Education Commission, and Ford Foundation Pre-Doctoral Fellowship. She is also the co-founder of The Spirit of Jazz & Democracy and The Spirit of Innovation & Freedom, ensembles of musicians, artists, and scholars who apply lessons from jazz and other arts to promote inclusive democracy and the mindset of innovation.

The 11th Annual Nonprofit Institute (NPI) Conference occurs Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register for the conference by Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. RSVPs are required to access conference information. Register here: https://whova.com/portal/registration/niac_202102/.

