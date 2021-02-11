Mitzi Is Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week!

Mitzi is a five-year-old, tri-color beagle girl ISO her forever home.

Happy and playful, Mitzi seems more of a puppy than 5 years old. She loves to play with toys and her foster brother and sisters. Mitzi would love to have a fenced yard and a playful canine companion in her forever home.

Mitzi’s vetting is complete and she is waiting patiently for her forever home.If you’re looking for a happy, playful pup Mitzi might be your girl!

You can read and see the most up to date information about Mitzi on her web page.

This link will take you to our website where you will find many beagles looking for fosters or forever homes http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.

Message us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you are interested in fostering or adopting a beagle.

