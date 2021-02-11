On February 5, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

A juvenile victim was located and found to be suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg. The victim reported he was in the area of Midway Drive and Pegg Road when a vehicle approached. An unknown male exited the vehicle and shot at him multiple times, ultimately striking the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Detective Melissa Green at (301) 475-4200 extension 71996 or by email at Melissa.Green@stmarysmd.com .

