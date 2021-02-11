ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 11, 2021) – Marylanders For Tax Fairness, an independent coalition of Marylanders, businesses of all sizes, and pro-economic growth advocates, today released the following statement from spokesman Doug Mayer in response to the Maryland House of Delegates voting to override Governor Hogan’s veto of House Bill 732, the $250 million digital advertising tax:

“Today, the majority in the House of Delegates made a clear statement – they would rather score political points than fight for the thousands of small businesses and millions of employees who will be hurt by this tax. Make no mistake; this is a vote in favor of higher taxes and costs for all Marylanders. The digital ad tax is regressive and will be felt by those who can least afford it, especially right now.

“For small businesses fighting to survive during COVID-19, this vote sends a chilling message about the priorities of those in power. Even during a worldwide pandemic, they will stop at nothing to raise taxes and costs on hard-working Marylanders.

“This was a bad idea when introduced over a year ago, and it’s an even worse idea now. This coalition of Marylanders will continue to make that case until this $250 million tax is defeated.”

