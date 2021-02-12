Due to inclement weather conditions, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is operating on a Virtual Instruction, Code V today, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The following applies to students during a Virtual Instruction, Code. V. CCPS staff receive Code V details by email.

Virtual instruction, Code V: CCPS buildings and offices closed

Virtual instruction starts on time for all students and teachers.

Learning support centers and internet cafes at schools are closed. This includes those students who are bused to internet cafes for technology access.

All CCPS meal service is canceled. This includes both curbside meal distribution sites and the mobile meals program.

Some students may be assigned asynchronous lessons from teachers.

Students who do not have access to virtual instruction on a Code V day: parents must submit an absence note to the school for an excused absence. Students will have 72 hours to access recorded instruction and allowed to make up assignments.

