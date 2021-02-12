LEONARDTOWN, MD –The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for St. Mary’s County from 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Significant icing from freezing rain is predicted. Total sleet accumulations of less than 1 inch and ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half of an inch are possible.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation has dispatched road crews to assess and treat roads throughout the county.

St. Mary’s County’s Government announces the following closures for Saturday:

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers will be closed.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be closed. No buses will operate.

All Recreation and Parks activities and facilities, including all Museums and the Wicomico Shores Golf Course, will be canceled and closed.

The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport runway is open. Please check the website, https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/airport-operations/ for updates.

for updates. All St. Mary’s County Public School weekend activities are canceled.

The College of Southern Maryland has announced all campuses are closed; online classes will continue as scheduled. Visit www.csmd.edu.

St. Mary’s County Government will continue to monitor weather conditions, and information will be available at www.stmarysmd.com.

Like this: Like Loading...