ANNAPOLIS, Md. (February 12, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot wants Marylanders to fall in love this Valentine’s Day Weekend — with a qualifying ENERGY STAR appliance that will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax as part of Shop Maryland Energy Weekend.

From Saturday, February 13 through Monday, February 15, the following products bearing the ENERGY STAR label, purchased in-store or online, will be sales tax free: air conditioners, washers and dryers, standard-size refrigerators, furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, compact fluorescent and LED light bulbs, dehumidifiers, and programmable thermostats. Solar water heaters are tax-exempt year-round.

“This is the perfect time to bring home new energy-efficient appliances to go along with the traditional Valentine’s Day flowers and chocolate,” said Comptroller Franchot. “These really are the gifts that keep on giving, thanks to the recurring savings in your electricity bills.”

In a video to promote the tax-free weekend, the Comptroller urges customers to support locally-owned appliance retailers that are taking extra measures to ensure a safe experience for shoppers browsing in store and for those who prefer to pick their products online or through virtual appointments.

“Shop Maryland Energy Weekend has been a great event to boost sales for local independent retailers such as ourselves,” said Nick Olenski. vice president of finance for ADU, Your Appliance Source, which operates six stores in Maryland. “With the pandemic still impacting every aspect of life, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers.”

In addition to the tax-free savings, shoppers can often find other deals from retailers, manufacturers and utility companies that promote the use of energy-efficient products.

“BGE loves partnering with Comptroller Franchot to promote Tax-Free Shop Maryland Energy Weekend,” said Laurie Duhan, energy efficiency portfolio manager at BGE. “This weekend is a great opportunity for our customers to save money and increase energy efficiency in their homes by purchasing ENERGY STAR-certified lighting and appliances.”

To receive the ENERGY STAR label, a product must meet strict standards for energy efficiency set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In 2018, ENERGY STAR-certified products helped consumers save 200 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid $35 billion in energy costs, and achieve 150 million metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

The tax-free weekend for energy-efficient appliances began in 2011 and its impact has grown ever since. It’s estimated the state loses $800,000 in direct tax revenue on the purchase of ENERGY STAR products, but additional sales on other taxable products generates unanticipated tax dollars while the environmental impact carries massive financial benefits.

“Marylanders who buy qualified ENERGY STAR products during the tax-free weekend save money up front and in the long haul,” said Franchot. “No cost is too great to preserve our environment for future generations and the relatively small impact on lost tax revenues is a miniscule price to pay for the welfare of our planet.”

For more information on Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, please see our Frequently Asked Questions.

