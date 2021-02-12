LEONARDTOWN, MD – Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, St. Mary’s County is operating under the Snow Emergency Plan. As a reminder, parking along or traveling on snow emergency routes is prohibited. Signs have been posted to designate snow emergency routes.

The following County roads are designated emergency snow routes:

Abell Road

Airport Road

Airport View Drive

All Faith Church Road

Army Navy Drive

Asher Road

Aviation Yacht Club Road

Baldridge Street

Baptist Church Road

Bayside Road

Beachville Road (with South Bean)

Beck Road

Bishop Road

Blackistone Road

Brown Road

Buck Hewitt Road

Bull Road

Busy Corner Road

Cedar Lane Road

Charlotte Hall Road

Chingville Road

Clarkes Landing Road

Clark’s Mill Road

Clover Hill Road

Cottonwood Parkway

Courthouse Drive

Cox Drive

Dr. Johnson Road

Drayden Road

Fairgrounds Road

FDR Boulevard (Maryland Route 235 / 237)

FDR Boulevard (North/South of Maryland Route 246)

First Colony Boulevard

Flat Iron Road

Flora Corner Road

Friendship School Road

Golden Beach (To Tee Intersection)

Golden Beach Road (From Tee to Flats)

Hermanville Road (with South Bean)

Hill’s Club Road

Horse Shoe Road

Hurry Road

Indian Bridge Road

Jones Wharf Road

Joy Chapel Road

Kavanaugh Road

Laurel Grove Road.

Laurel Ridge Drive

Lawrence Hayden Road

Leonard Hall Drive

Lockes Hill Road

Locks Crossing Road

Manor Road

Maple Road

Market Drive

Mattapany Road

Maypole Road

McIntosh Road

Mechanicsville Road

Mervell Dean Road

Millstone Landing Road

Mohawk Drive

Morganza-Turner Road

Mt. Wolf Road

North Shangri-La Drive

Old Rolling Road

Old Village Road

Parsons Mill Road

Patuxent Boulevard

Peabody Street

Pegg Road (with South Bean)

Pin Cushion Road

Primevere Road

Queentree Road

Shady Mile Drive

Smoke Hill Road

Society Hill Road

Sotterley Road

South Sandgates Road

South Shangri-La Drive

Spruce Drive

St. John’s Road

Steer Horn Neck Road

Sunnyside Road

Tallwood Road (Primrose)

Tom Hodges Drive

Town Creek Drive

Trapp Road

Villa Road (with South Bean)

Vista Road

Whirlwind Road

White Oak Parkway

Wildewood Boulevard

Wildewood Parkway

Willows Road (with South Bean)

Yowaiski Mill Road

The Department of Public Works & Transportation, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Police are authorized to remove a vehicle parked or abandoned on an emergency snow route during a snow emergency.

For information on snow removal and ice control in St. Mary’s County, please visit the County Highways webpage or contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.

