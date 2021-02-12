LEONARDTOWN, MD – Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, St. Mary’s County is operating under the Snow Emergency Plan. As a reminder, parking along or traveling on snow emergency routes is prohibited. Signs have been posted to designate snow emergency routes.
The following County roads are designated emergency snow routes:
- Abell Road
- Airport Road
- Airport View Drive
- All Faith Church Road
- Army Navy Drive
- Asher Road
- Aviation Yacht Club Road
- Baldridge Street
- Baptist Church Road
- Bayside Road
- Beachville Road (with South Bean)
- Beck Road
- Bishop Road
- Blackistone Road
- Brown Road
- Buck Hewitt Road
- Bull Road
- Busy Corner Road
- Cedar Lane Road
- Charlotte Hall Road
- Chingville Road
- Clarkes Landing Road
- Clark’s Mill Road
- Clover Hill Road
- Cottonwood Parkway
- Courthouse Drive
- Cox Drive
- Dr. Johnson Road
- Drayden Road
- Fairgrounds Road
- FDR Boulevard (Maryland Route 235 / 237)
- FDR Boulevard (North/South of Maryland Route 246)
- First Colony Boulevard
- Flat Iron Road
- Flora Corner Road
- Friendship School Road
- Golden Beach (To Tee Intersection)
- Golden Beach Road (From Tee to Flats)
- Hermanville Road (with South Bean)
- Hill’s Club Road
- Horse Shoe Road
- Hurry Road
- Indian Bridge Road
- Jones Wharf Road
- Joy Chapel Road
- Kavanaugh Road
- Laurel Grove Road.
- Laurel Ridge Drive
- Lawrence Hayden Road
- Leonard Hall Drive
- Lockes Hill Road
- Locks Crossing Road
- Manor Road
- Maple Road
- Market Drive
- Mattapany Road
- Maypole Road
- McIntosh Road
- Mechanicsville Road
- Mervell Dean Road
- Millstone Landing Road
- Mohawk Drive
- Morganza-Turner Road
- Mt. Wolf Road
- North Shangri-La Drive
- Old Rolling Road
- Old Village Road
- Parsons Mill Road
- Patuxent Boulevard
- Peabody Street
- Pegg Road (with South Bean)
- Pin Cushion Road
- Primevere Road
- Queentree Road
- Shady Mile Drive
- Smoke Hill Road
- Society Hill Road
- Sotterley Road
- South Sandgates Road
- South Shangri-La Drive
- Spruce Drive
- St. John’s Road
- Steer Horn Neck Road
- Sunnyside Road
- Tallwood Road (Primrose)
- Tom Hodges Drive
- Town Creek Drive
- Trapp Road
- Villa Road (with South Bean)
- Vista Road
- Whirlwind Road
- White Oak Parkway
- Wildewood Boulevard
- Wildewood Parkway
- Willows Road (with South Bean)
- Yowaiski Mill Road
The Department of Public Works & Transportation, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Police are authorized to remove a vehicle parked or abandoned on an emergency snow route during a snow emergency.
For information on snow removal and ice control in St. Mary’s County, please visit the County Highways webpage or contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.