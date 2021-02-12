LEONARDTOWN, MD – Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, St. Mary’s County is operating under the Snow Emergency Plan. As a reminder, parking along or traveling on snow emergency routes is prohibited. Signs have been posted to designate snow emergency routes.

The following County roads are designated emergency snow routes:

  • Abell Road
  • Airport Road
  • Airport View Drive
  • All Faith Church Road
  • Army Navy Drive
  • Asher Road
  • Aviation Yacht Club Road
  • Baldridge Street
  • Baptist Church Road
  • Bayside Road
  • Beachville Road (with South Bean)
  • Beck Road
  • Bishop Road
  • Blackistone Road
  • Brown Road
  • Buck Hewitt Road
  • Bull Road
  • Busy Corner Road
  • Cedar Lane Road
  • Charlotte Hall Road
  • Chingville Road
  • Clarkes Landing Road
  • Clark’s Mill Road
  • Clover Hill Road
  • Cottonwood Parkway
  • Courthouse Drive
  • Cox Drive
  • Dr. Johnson Road
  • Drayden Road
  • Fairgrounds Road
  • FDR Boulevard (Maryland Route 235 / 237)
  • FDR Boulevard (North/South of Maryland Route 246)
  • First Colony Boulevard
  • Flat Iron Road
  • Flora Corner Road
  • Friendship School Road
  • Golden Beach (To Tee Intersection)
  • Golden Beach Road (From Tee to Flats)
  • Hermanville Road (with South Bean)
  • Hill’s Club Road
  • Horse Shoe Road
  • Hurry Road
  • Indian Bridge Road
  • Jones Wharf Road
  • Joy Chapel Road
  • Kavanaugh Road
  • Laurel Grove Road.
  • Laurel Ridge Drive
  • Lawrence Hayden Road
  • Leonard Hall Drive
  • Lockes Hill Road
  • Locks Crossing Road
  • Manor Road
  • Maple Road
  • Market Drive
  • Mattapany Road
  • Maypole Road
  • McIntosh Road
  • Mechanicsville Road
  • Mervell Dean Road
  • Millstone Landing Road
  • Mohawk Drive
  • Morganza-Turner Road
  • Mt. Wolf Road
  • North Shangri-La Drive
  • Old Rolling Road
  • Old Village Road
  • Parsons Mill Road
  • Patuxent Boulevard
  • Peabody Street
  • Pegg Road (with South Bean)
  • Pin Cushion Road
  • Primevere Road
  • Queentree Road
  • Shady Mile Drive
  • Smoke Hill Road
  • Society Hill Road
  • Sotterley Road
  • South Sandgates Road
  • South Shangri-La Drive
  • Spruce Drive
  • St. John’s Road
  • Steer Horn Neck Road
  • Sunnyside Road
  • Tallwood Road (Primrose)
  • Tom Hodges Drive
  • Town Creek Drive
  • Trapp Road
  • Villa Road (with South Bean)
  • Vista Road
  • Whirlwind Road
  • White Oak Parkway
  • Wildewood Boulevard
  • Wildewood Parkway
  • Willows Road (with South Bean)
  • Yowaiski Mill Road

The Department of Public Works & Transportation, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Police are authorized to remove a vehicle parked or abandoned on an emergency snow route during a snow emergency.

For information on snow removal and ice control in St. Mary’s County, please visit the County Highways webpage or contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.

