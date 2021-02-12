On February 11 at 12:10 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Andrews Drive near Augusta Street in Waldorf after observing a traffic violation. After approaching the car, officers detected the odor of marijuana.

Upon further investigation, two loaded handguns and marijuana were found inside the vehicle.

The driver, Khalil Daryl Smith, 24, of Waldorf, and passenger, Joshua Joseph-Martin Parham, 26, of Waldorf, were each charged with carrying a loaded handgun and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.

Like this: Like Loading...