PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Feb. 13, 2021 – The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Calvert County until Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7 a.m. Significant icing from freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet is possible. Power outages and tree damage is likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

The regularly scheduled Saturday Calvert County operations status are as follows:

County convenience centers will close at 11 a.m.

The Appeal Landfill will close at 11 a.m.

County transportation services are canceled.

Community centers, parks and the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center are closed.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is closed.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is closed.

Calvert Marine Museum is closed.

Calvert Library locations are closed.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for today is canceled. Today’s appointments will be rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The Calvert County Health Department will contact those with appointments to reschedule.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare

Updates will appear on the Calvert County Government website, www.CalvertCountyMd.gov

