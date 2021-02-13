LEONARDTOWN, MD – The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for St. Mary’s County from 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Significant icing from freezing rain is predicted. Total sleet accumulations of less than 1 inch and ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half of an inch are possible.

St. Mary’s County Government has activated the Emergency Operations Center effective 8 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, to coordinate community response efforts before, during, and after the Ice Storm.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation has dispatched road crews to assess and treat roads throughout the county. Residents are strongly urged to refrain from driving, roads will be slippery. Road closures are located at https://www.stmarysmd.com/publicsafety/roadclosures.asp.

For information on St. Mary’s County Government operations and services during this storm, please call 301-475-4911.

