LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County remains under the Ice Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service until 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2020. Residents should use caution when traveling. Roads, sidewalks, and driveways may be icy in patches. Rain will taper off, and weather conditions will improve throughout the day Sunday with a 30% chance of precipitation and temperatures rising to near 40 degrees. Therefore, St. Mary’s County Government announces updates to the following operations scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021:

All six Convenience Centers will open at 10 a.m.:

Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road

Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road

Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road

St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road

Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road

Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will begin operations at 10 a.m.

The Great Mills Pool will open at noon.

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the St. Clements Island Museum will open at noon.

Wicomico Shores Golf Course will remain closed due to saturated course conditions; the Riverview Restaurant will open at 1 p.m.

The Leonard Hall Recreation Center will open at 2 p.m.

