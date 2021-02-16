ANNAPOLIS, Md. (February 12, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot issued the following statement upon the General Assembly’s adoption today of the RELIEF Act of 2021.

“As many people know, I have – for months – advocated for a bigger, bolder COVID relief package that provides meaningful assistance to as many struggling families and small businesses as possible, including ITIN taxpayers. While I believe the enacted RELIEF Act still falls considerably short, I appreciate the improvements the General Assembly made to the Governor’s proposal, including increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit.

“I am disappointed that tax-paying immigrants were excluded from receiving direct stimulus payments. They are our friends and neighbors who are also struggling to feed their families and pay their bills. The taxes they pay provide financial relief to others, but they are being cast aside without immediate assistance.

“However, I commend legislative leaders for their pledge to pass legislation that provides much-needed assistance to ITIN taxpayers by making them eligible to receive the state Earned Income Tax Credit. My agency has worked and will continue to work closely with the General Assembly to ensure that we provide EITC benefits to all eligible Marylanders – regardless of whether they file their taxes with a Social Security Number or an ITIN – as soon as possible.

“As the agency tasked with distributing RELIEF Act payments to eligible Marylanders, businesses and nonprofits as soon as the Governor signs the bill, the Comptroller’s Office is steadfastly committed to doing so in an efficient and effective fashion. The 1,100 hardworking men and women of the Comptroller’s Office will work around the clock to ensure the RELIEF Act distribution process and tax filing season are successful, and to continue providing respectful, responsive, and results-oriented taxpayer service.”

