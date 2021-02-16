The Hall Aquatics Center is pleased to announce we will be reopening the leisure pool for weekend use beginning Friday, Feb. 19. Calvert County residents will be able to reserve one hour timeslots for exclusive use of the leisure pool for up to six members of their household (all family members must share the same address). The cost is $20 per household.

The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center serves Calvert County with aquatic programs for people of all ages and abilities. The facility and pools are compliant with ADA regulations and are completely accessible. Please contact facility for specific accommodations and assistance.

The facility was named for Edward T. Hall, a Calvert County native who served in the Maryland Senate from 1958 until his death in 1978. He was also a co-founder of the Calvert Independent newspaper in 1940.

Leisure / Children’s Pool

Three youth slides

Beach style / ramp and ladder entry

Depths range from zero to 3 feet

Heated to 82-84°F

Waterdrop buckets

REGISTRATION WILL BEGIN FEB. 12. Residents may register online at webtrac.co.cal.md.us using activity # 640000 or by calling the Hall at 410-414-8350. See Less

