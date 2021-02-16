To allow for greater visibility of the 2021 Annual North End Gallery (NEG) Artist Invitational, NEG will host a virtual special highlighting this year’s Invitational featuring an exceptional variety of guest artists’ work. The live-streamed event, produced by the Commissioners of Leonardtown & Winson Media, will include a virtual tour of the Gallery and its annual Invitational show.

Intimate spotlights of the featured artists reveal insights and approaches to a wealth of exciting new techniques, mediums, and subjects. Their diverse creations include fiber, batik, wood carving, metal, and ceramic sculpture, gold and silver jewelry, mixed media, pastels, photography, acrylic and oil paintings on canvas, wood, and gourds.

The collection of over eighty unique pieces is astounding from a life-sized sea turtle in welded steel to finely crafted silver necklaces and gold rings. Paintings range from light-drenched pastels to color-saturated landscape oil and acrylic paintings and rich abstracts. A delicately hand-stitched silk wall hanging and colorful fish print batiks to finely crafted wood bowls, sculpture, and a Japanese-inspired inlaid wood box reflect the individuality of each artist. Southern Maryland artistry is richly represented in this collection.

Tune in for this special presentation on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 1 PM at www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/NorthEndGallery or at the Town of Leonardtown Facebook Page. This year’s Artist Invitational will run from February 4th – March 28th.

Please mark your calendars and invite your friends and family to join us for this exciting virtual presentation, and be sure to stop by the Gallery to view the amazing show in person. For more information about the Gallery and the live Invitational Show, visit www.NorthEndGallery.com or contact Bea Poulin at northendgalleryinfo@gmail.com.

For more information about the Virtual Invitational Preview or other Leonardtown virtual programming, visit www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com or contact brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov.

