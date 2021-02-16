Intake #167080 Hulk is a tan male Caine Corso mix. He is approximately 3 years old. He weighs about 91.5 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

Hulk is a barrel of fun and laughs. He LOVES LOVES LOVES his squeaky toys and will toss and chase them until he collapses into a nap.

He tries to get into your lap and pretend he isn’t over 90lbs. He makes the cutest silliest expressions and has tons of playful energy. He is polite about his food and mildly curious about meeting other friendly dogs his size. If you are looking for a jumbo-sized boy to join your family, Hulk is the kid for you!

To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...