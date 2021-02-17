The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) has released “In a Cook’s Kitchen” a video cookery series designed to inspire and empower home cooks.

The 15-part video cookery series is created by Craig Sewell, SMADC’s Southern Maryland Meats Marketing Manager, who for 16 years ran one of the first locally sourcing restaurants to open in Annapolis, where he hosted numerous popular back-to-basics cooking classes through which home cooks learn foundation recipes that build and strengthen essential cooking and preparation skills along the way.

The inspiration for th ‘In a Cook’s Kitchen Series’ originated from the observation that since the advent of COVID and shelter in place lock-downs cooking at home is becoming increasingly important, (evidenced by everyday pantry stocks flying off grocery store shelves), and people may need some basic cooking skills to expand their mealtime repertoires. As a result, we at SMADC decided to bring some of these skills into people’s homes presented in a readily accessible (free to view) video package.

The In a Cook’s Kitchen Series is expertly filmed by Remsberg Photography, Inc., in a no-frills ‘real’ home kitchen – no special cooking equipment or culinary knowledge required. Explains Craig Sewell, “We’re not just demonstrating a one-off recipe we’re bringing you everything you need to know to create delicious meals in your home kitchen.” Each class builds upon the previous class starting with two introductory episodes that set the stage for the rest of series featuring knife skills, how to source a chicken and other farm-fresh ingredients, followed by 13 more episodes that demonstrate recipes and skills for perfect salad dressings, whipping and flipping techniques, foundation sauces and stocks plus other fundamental culinary building blocks that pave the way for endless variations and fearless experimentation.

Throughout the series Sewell shares insights about the local farms that provide his locally sourced ingredients and stays true to his principles about food, “To buy the best, freshest ingredients from places as close to you as possible with growing and raising practices that are respectful to the environment (and animals) as possible, and then, to the best of my ability stay out of their way and let them speak for themselves.”

Join Craig Sewell in his home kitchen on February 18 at 6 p.m., for the live ‘Virtual Cooking Class’ debut with interview and ‘Q & A’ hosted by What’s Up? Media of Annapolis, presented by Essex Bank. To register for the live debut and following What’s Up 3-part webinar visit the ‘Events’ page whatsupmag.com.

Explore all 15 episodes of a “In a Cook’s Kitchen” cookery series available now on the ‘Recipes’ page at southernmarylandmeats.com. Southern Maryland Meats is a program of SMADC, (a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland).

