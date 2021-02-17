(February 17, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is mobilized for a significant storm expected to bring snow and freezing rain overnight tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. Motorists are highly encouraged to stay home and telecommute.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 3 a.m. tomorrow until 9 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow, along with freezing rain and sleet is expected, with a changeover expected around noon Thursday in much of the state. For tomorrow morning’s commute, snow is expected to be falling at a rate of one inch per hour.

MDOT SHA forces are fully operational, with more than 1,000 personnel and nearly 2,000 pieces of equipment scheduled to deploy in advance of the event. Most areas of the state have already been pre-treated with salt brine to deter sticking to the roadway.

Even the smallest amount of ice can cause dangerous conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. Motorists are asked to stay home to allow space for crews to work. If you must be on the road, slow down, stay alert, and allow for extra time to reach your destination.

Motorists who must travel, please follow these guidelines:

Don’t crowd the plow. Please give snow plows a wide berth on all sides.

Clear your car completely before driving. Snow and ice can fall off your moving vehicle and create a hazard for other drivers.

Go slow on ice and snow. Posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions, so drive about 10 mph slower than usual.

Elevated road surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze first — Remain extra vigilant.

Follow the storm from the comfort of your home! Real-time weather information and live traffic cameras are available at md511.maryland.gov. Track our crews using our Statewide Transportation Operations Resources Map (STORM) web application.

