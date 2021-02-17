Thursday

Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 11 am, then freezing rain between 11 am and noon, then rain after noon. The sleet could be heavy at times. High near 34. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 3 am, then freezing rain and sleet between 3 am and 4 am, then sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain after 4 am. Low around 31. North wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

