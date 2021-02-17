LEONARDTOWN, MD – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for St. Mary’s County from 3 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulation around one to two tenths of an inch from freezing rain. Snow and sleet will overspread the area between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Drivers are cautioned to expect slippery road conditions during the morning or evening commute.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation road crews will be assessing and treating roads throughout the county.

St. Mary’s County Government will continue to monitor and provide updates at www.stmarysmd.com.

Like this: Like Loading...