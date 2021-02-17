Maryland is gearing up for its’ third Winter Storm Watch in as many weeks. As of Wednesday, February 17, 6 am.m, The National Weather Service is calling for the snow to start late Wednesday night, into early Thursday morning. However, the majority of the snow is expected to stay west of the I95 corridor.

Southern Maryland could see 1″-3″ by early morning, then switching over to freezing rain. Ice accumulations could be up to .10″. We will bring you updates later Wednesday once the National Weather Service releases their afternoon projections.

Officials are urging motorists and residents to prepare today and to stay off the roads if possible tomorrow so that Public Works and MDOT SHA can clean them before travel. Expect delays and closings tomorrow, along with some organizations utilizing the telework options.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…

WHAT… Total ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch or

greater possible.

Total ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch or greater possible. WHERE… Charles, St. Marys, and Calvert Counties, multiple other Maryland Counties

WHEN… From late tonight through late Thursday night.

From late tonight through late Thursday night. IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

