Have you ever seen such a photogenic beagle? This is Teddy, 2 years old, 20 pounds, and ISO his forever home. He’s a sweet-tempered, friendly guy who is good with people and other dogs (we don’t know about cats).

Teddy is young and eager to share some wonderful beagle shenanigans with whoever is willing. He has done well walking on a leash but would be most happy with a fenced yard and a beagle companion. Beagle zoomies are best with a friend. 🙂

Teddy is working on his vetting and will be ready for his forever home very soon!

If you are interested in adopting Teddy or another beagle in search of their forever home send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Visit our website to see other beagles in need of foster or forever homes

http://brsmbeagles.org/Home.aspx

