Maryland providers have now administered 970,475 COVID-19 vaccines, and 84.3% of all first doses received from the federal government have been given. The state is averaging 26,470 shots per day.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

The ongoing series of winter storms is causing significant delays in federal vaccine shipments to providers. If you have an appointment in the coming days, be sure to check with your provider to see whether your vaccination clinic will be operating.



Due to inclement weather, the mass vaccination site at Six Flags America is CLOSED today. All appointments have been automatically rescheduled for March 3 at the same time of day. Second dose appointments have been automatically rescheduled for March 24. No patient action is required. As a reminder, vaccines at the site are given by appointment only.



The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital is CLOSED today for both vaccination and testing. As a reminder, vaccines at the site are given by appointment only.



More than 200 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov, a one-stop shop for finding providers in your area. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and some providers may allow you to pre-register.

The Maryland Departments of Health and Aging are working together to promote equitable access to vaccines through a telephone-based support line and appointment system for mass vaccination sites. This system is specifically designed to assist residents without Internet access. This week, the call center has successfully booked more than 5,000 appointments for the Six Flags mass vaccination site.

The new COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center—available at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829)—will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Advocates are available

Consistent with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, including residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Supply remains very limited: while federal guidelines make 2 million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 12,000 first doses per day.

Click here to see if you’re eligible.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

