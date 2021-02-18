Friday

Rain, snow, and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 1 pm, then a chance of rain after 1 pm. High near 38. North wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Friday Night

A chance of snow, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

