LEONARDTOWN, MD – The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for St. Mary’s County until 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulation around one to two-tenths of an inch from freezing rain.

Due to the forecast weather conditions, St. Mary’s County Government has activated the Emergency Operations Center effective 8 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, to coordinate community response efforts before, during and after the winter weather conditions.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation has dispatched road crews to assess and treat roads throughout the county. Residents are strongly urged to refrain from driving; roads will be slippery. Road closures are located at https://www.stmarysmd.com/publicsafety/roadclosures.asp.

For information on St. Mary’s County Government operations and services during this storm, please call 301-475-4911.

Like this: Like Loading...