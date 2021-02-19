PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Feb. 18, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners has issued the following statement following Governor Larry Hogan’s appointment of Rachel Jones to fill the vacancy for the Maryland House of Delegates District 27B:

“The Board of County Commissioners extends its congratulations to Rachel Jones on her appointment to represent the citizens of District 27B. Rachel’s passion for public service has already done much for the people of Maryland and she is an outstanding choice to represent the people of Calvert and Prince George’s counties. We look forward to continuing to work alongside her in this new role to ensure a brighter future for Calvert County and the state of Maryland.”

