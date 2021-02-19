ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has officially achieved the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. Maryland providers have administered 94.3% of all first doses received from the federal government, and the state is now averaging 27,796 shots per day.

In addition, the state has surpassed 7.5 million COVID-19 tests, and continues to report declines in key data metrics, including the lowest seven-day positivity rate (4.12%) since November 3, the lowest case rate per 100K (14.2) since November 1, and the lowest level of COVID hospitalizations (1,016) since November 16.

“I want to thank all of the vaccinators—the Maryland Department of Health, the first responders, the Maryland National Guard, our hospitals, local health departments, and pharmacies—and all of the people who are working around the clock to get shots into arms,” said Governor Hogan. “Even with this good news, this will continue to be a long process for many more months before enough vaccines will be available. The State of Maryland is fully prepared to allocate, deploy, distribute, and utilize every single dose that we are allocated.”

Official data is reported daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

According to federal officials, severe winter weather continues to affect vaccine shipments to providers, and may affect clinics in the coming days. State health officials have shared all CDC notices regarding shipment delays directly with providers.

Transcript

“We have just reached a major milestone, with more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, out of the 2.1 million Marylanders who are currently eligible.

“First and foremost, I want to thank all of the vaccinators—the Maryland Department of Health, the first responders, the Maryland National Guard, our hospitals, local health departments, and pharmacies—and all of the people who are working around the clock to get shots into arms.

“We’ve already built the infrastructure to do from 50,000 to 100,000 shots a day. Unfortunately, right now, we only receive a tiny fraction of that from the federal government. This is the same problem that every state, every county, and every city in America has: we simply need more vaccines.

“Soon we are opening another mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium, and in the coming weeks, we expect the Johnson & Johnson vaccine—which is being made right here in the State of Maryland—to become available.

“Even with this good news, this will continue to be a long process for many more months before enough vaccines will be available.

“The State of Maryland is fully prepared to allocate, deploy, distribute, and utilize every single dose that we are allocated, and I will not rest until a vaccine is available for every Marylander who wants one.

“We will continue to provide daily updates on the progress, and we urge Marylanders to remain patient and to please take the vaccine as soon as one becomes available to you so that we can keep ourselves, our friends, and our communities safe, and that we can bring this pandemic to an end.

“We’re all in this together, and we will all get through this together.”

