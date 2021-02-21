ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team hosted the visiting Neumann University Knights on Friday (Feb. 19) evening in non-conference action. The Seahawks blew past Neuamnn in dominating fashion by a final score of 82-49.
St. Mary’s College – 82, Neumann – 49
How It Happened
- The Seahawks took control of the game early with an 8-0 run to start the contest and never surrendered the lead the rest of the way. Micah Henry tallied four points during the run, while Daryn Alexander recorded three and Albert Scott added two. The Knights answered with a three-pointer, but the Seahawks immediately stole the momentum back when Jack Foley slammed home an alley oop from a well-placed pass from Henry.
- St. Mary’s College held a comfortable 31-16 advantage at the 6:51 mark of the first until they strung together an 11-point run to extend their lead to 26. Darian Callaway highlighted the run with five points. The Seahawks held their lead for the remainder of the opening half and headed into the locker room leading 48-25. St. Mary’s College shot 50% from the field in the first and finished seven-of-16 from three.
- Neumann trimmed the Seahawk lead to 20 at the 15:17 mark of the second half, but the Seahawks once again responded with a massive 19-point scoring streak to pull ahead by 39. Gary Grant, Olumide Lewis, Scott, Elijah Crawford, and Cameron Rucker all found themselves on the scoresheet during the run. Next, another fast break layup from Rucker gave the Seahawks a 43-point lead with 3:29 remaining, their largest lead of the evening. St. Mary’s College went on cruise control for the remainder of the contest for the 82-49 victory.
Inside the Box Score
- Rucker led the Seahawks on the offensive end of the floor with 17 points. Grant (14 pts), Lewis (13 pts), Callaway (11 pts) and Scott (10 pts) also finished the night in double figures in scoring. Additionally, Lewis dished out a team-high six assists.
- On the glass, Scott and Henry each collected a team-best seven rebounds. Scott also led the Seahawks with three blocks, while Lewis hustled for a team-best three steals.
- As a team, the Seahawks shot 51.7% from the field, scored 29 points off of turnovers, and recorded 26 fast break points.
- Kyson Rawls led the Knights with 16 points.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Feb. 20 vs. Southern Virginia | 2 PM | MPOBARC Arena