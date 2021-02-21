On View Arrests:

Theft- On February 10, 2021, Dep. Wilhelmi responded to 21800 block of North Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported theft. The complainant advised an individual had removed property belonging to the business and when confronted the individual became hostile. Dep. Wilhelmi located Oliver Henry Woods, age 60 of no fixed address, nearby with the stolen property. Woods was arrested and charged with Theft. CASE# 7155-21

Assault/Disorderly Conduct- On February 14, 2021, Dep. Raley responded to the 25400 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. While conducting the investigation, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Foote, age 25 of California, attempted to confront a witness who was providing information to officers on scene. Shortly after, officers observed Foote in an active fight, where she was striking the victim repeatedly. Foote was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and Obstructing and Hindering. CASE# 7834-21

Disorderly Conduct- On February 14, 2021, Dep. Raley responded to the 25400 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. While conducting the investigation Austin Clay Dernar, age 24 of Great Mills, yelled into the crowd and was subsequently involved in an altercation causing officers on scene to stop the initial assault investigation and divert their attention to Dernar and separating the parties involved in that altercation. Dernar was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing and Hindering. CASE# 7834-21

Assault/Resisting Arrest- On February 14, 2021, DFC. Budd responded to the 22100 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported disturbance/individual refusing to leave a residence. Contact was made with the victim who advised Sorel NMN Gomez-Perez, age 30 of Leonardtown, slapped the victim in the face and forcefully pulled the victim’s hair. A witness to the assault also advised deputies Gomez-Perez bit the witness on the shoulder when the witness intervened to help the victim. Visible injury was observed to the victim. Contact was made with Gomez-Perez who was seated in a vehicle. Gomez-Perez was advised he was under arrest, and he refused to exit the vehicle. Gomez-Perez was removed from the vehicle at which time he struck an officer with the vehicle’s door and attempted to flee from officers on foot. Gomez-Perez was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Hindering an Investigation. CASE# 7975-21

Assault- On February 14, 2021, Dep. Fenwick responded to the 45800 block of Chancellors Run Court in Great Mills, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Wayne Carroll Key Jr., age 41 of Great Mills, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the head. Key was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 7903-21

Assault- On February 15, 2021, Dep. Salas responded to the 45800 block of North Springsteen Court in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Jose Miguel Figueras Gonzalez, age 43 of California, strangled the victim during an argument, causing visible injury to the victim. Gonzalez was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree. CASE# 8008-21

Assault- On February 16, 2021, Dep. Chase responded to the 46200 block of Lexington Village Way for the reported assault. Investigation determined Loma Thomas, age 22 of California, was inside the business when he assaulted an employee/victim by punching him in the face. A second employee/victim was escorting Thomas out of the business when Thomas struck the victim in the face and bit the victim. Thomas was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 823-21

Assault- On February 16, 2021, Dep. Burgess responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. While deputies were on scene conducting the investigation, Frederick Lee Weems, age 41 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim by the victim’s shirt. Weems was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 8257-21

Warrants Served:

02/11/21- Anthony Tyrone Adams, age 36 of no fixed address– Burglary 4th Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Rycyzyn# 350. CASE# 80154-20

02/11/21- Terry Lee Kent Jr., age 30 of California– three counts of Assault 1st Degree, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, Reckless Endangerment, and Regulated Firearms-Illegal Possession by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 7296-21

02/11/21- Robert Lee Driggers, age 54 of no fixed address– three Counts of Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Intimidate/Influence Juror, Resist Arrest, and Trespass-Private Property by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 7300-21

02/11/21- Nicholas DeAngelo Williams, age 22 of Lexington Park– Possession of Firearm/Minor by Cpl. Handy# 132. CASE# 7303-21

02/11/21- Darren Edward Cole, age 33 of St. Inigoes– seven counts of Rape 2nd Degree, Sex Offense 3rd Degree, Child Porn Film, and Possession of Child Pornography by Cpl. Handy# 132. CASE# 7297-21

02/14/21- Anthony Edward Small, age 21 of Lexington Park– Violation of Probation-Theft by DFC. Budd# 325. CASE# 7846-21

02/16/21- Paul Daniel Panholzer, age 37 of no fixed address– Escape, and Sex Offender-Fail to Notify by Det. Green# 218. CASE# 7979-21

02/16/21- Jennifer Leigh Heiston, age 35 of Lusby– Trespass-Private Property by DFC. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 8231-21

02/16/21- Daniel Allen Spooner Jr., age 33 of Lexington Park– Theft by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 8288-21

