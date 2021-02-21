On February 14, 2021, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Tpr J. Azzari conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road in the area of Rue Purchase Road, Lexington Park, MD.

Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, Tpr. Azzari detected the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The front passenger was identified as Anthony Edward Small, 21 of Lexington Park. It was determined that Small had an active warrant through St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon the arrival of additional police, a search incident to arrest was conducted on Small which revealed suspected marijuana less than 10 grams and five (5) rounds of .45 caliber ammunition. The driver and additional passengers were removed from the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. During the search, a loaded .45 handgun was located under the seat where Small had been seated.

Anthony Edward Small, 21 of Lexington Park.

The Maryland Gun Center was contacted and they advised that Small is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Based on the investigation, Small was placed under arrest and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Loaded Handgun in Vehicle; Handgun in Vehicle, Illegal Possession of Regulated firearms, and Illegal Ammo Possession.

At the Detention Center, a secondary search of Small’s person was conducted by Correction personnel, revealed suspected Marijuana greater than 10 grams located in his undergarments. He was additionally charged with Marijuana Greater than 10 Grams and Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance inside a place of confinement.

Like this: Like Loading...