The Ironsides VRS regrets to announce the passing of Life Member Tom Feddon on February 15, 2021. Tom was very active with us, serving in numerous positions and responding to many, many calls. before retiring to Murrells Inlet, SC.

In addition, he served his country for 8 years in the Navy, 20+ years in the Reserves, 20 years as a Metropolitan Police Officer, a founding member of the DC Police Helicopter Branch, a contractual pilot for the Medivac based at MD Airport in Bryans Road and several other organizations and achievements while still in our area.

Services will be held in SC on Tuesday, Feb 23, and in Maryland on Feb 25 @ Kalas Funeral Home, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill. Viewing 1000-1100, prayers at 1100 with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Please remember his family in your thoughts and prayers.

