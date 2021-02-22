ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team hosted the Southern Virginia University Knights in an exhibition contest at MPOBARC Arena on Saturday (Feb. 20) afternoon. The Seahawks grinded out a 72-66 victory over the visiting Knights.

St. Mary’s College – 72, Southern Virginia – 66

How It Happened

The first half of action was a back and forth affair that witnessed eight lead changes. The Seahawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the game behind a made layup from Albert Scott and a three-pointer from Daryn Alexander . Shortly after, the Knights responded by capturing a 14-11 advantage at the 13:08 mark. St. Mary’s College battled back and eventually tied the game at 16 when Micah Henry made a tough layup in the paint and drew a foul. Henry went on to sink the ensuing free throw attempt for the three-point play.

and a three-pointer from . Shortly after, the Knights responded by capturing a 14-11 advantage at the 13:08 mark. St. Mary’s College battled back and eventually tied the game at 16 when made a tough layup in the paint and drew a foul. Henry went on to sink the ensuing free throw attempt for the three-point play. With the game tied at 16, the Seahawks took control of the game with a 13-point run to capture a 29-18 lead. Gary Grant , Henry, Alexander, and Elijah Crawford netted points during the impressive Seahawk scoring streak. St. Mary’s College wrapped up the half with a made free throw from Came ron Rucker and headed into halftime with a 37-25 lead.

, Henry, Alexander, and netted points during the impressive Seahawk scoring streak. St. Mary’s College wrapped up the half with a made free throw from ron Rucker and headed into halftime with a 37-25 lead. In the second half of play, the Seahawks managed to hold the lead for the remainder of the game, but the Knights came close to gaining the advantage a number of times. Southern Virginia trimmed the Seahawk lead to three at the 16:44 mark, but the Seahawks jacked their lead back up to 10 with a seven-point run. Crawford started the scoring streak with a three-pointer and Henry finished the run with a fast-break layup.

With 7:38 remaining, the Knights cut the St. Mary’s College lead to one, but once again the Seahawks were able to answer with points on the offensive end and held a 63-57 lead. The one-point deficit would be the closest the Knights would get to the Seahawk lead as St. Mary’s College continued to hit timely shots down the stretch. A tough layup made by Alexander with 1:06 remaining extended the Seahawk lead to 71-63 and iced the game.

Inside the Box Score

Henry led the Seahawks with 24 points, while Alexander added 18 and Grant recorded 13. Additionally, Henry dished out a team-best three assists.

On the glass, Alexander collected a team-high six rebounds. Defensively, Scott led the team with two blocks, while Alexander recorded a team-best three steals.

Conner Marchant led the Knights with 16 points.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 21 at Delaware State University | 1 PM | Memorial Hall Gym

