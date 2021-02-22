Via Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary

The officers and members of the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad regret to announce the passing of Active and Life Member Robert Stevie Lawrence on 2-19-2021.

Stevie was an Active & Life Member of the Rescue Squad, currently serving as Treasurer since 1996. Stevie joined the Department in 1992 and served as an Asst. Engineer from 1993 – 2014. He also served the Squad as Installation and Audit Committee Chairman. He was Vice-Chair of the Building and Grounds Committee, as well as, the Annual Lawn Mower Races Committee in association with Bowles Farm – the Squads biggest fundraiser.

Stevie also served in the Seventh District Vol. Fire Dept. from 1971 – 1985, serving as an Asst. Engineer for 6 years.

Stevie was inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Associations Hall of Fame in 2015.

Stevie worked for the Patuxent River Naval Air Station Fire Dept. for 35 years retiring as a Supervisory Station Chief with prior service as a Lieutenant and Captain. Stevie was an EVOC Instructor for MFRI for over 20 years.

Arrangements will posted when they become available.

Via NDWFD Co. 13 Patuxent River-Unofficial Facebook:

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Retired Station Chief Robert “Stevie” Lawrence.Stevie worked at Naval Air Station Patuxent River for 35 years before retiring. He came up through the ranks from a Firefighter to Lieutenant, Captain and eventually being promoted to Station Chief in charge of the airfield crews out of Fire Station 1.

Stevie was a laid-back easy-going guy that was always willing to lend a hand or teach someone how to do a job. He was an integral part of many of our firefighters getting their Class B licenses with his extensive knowledge of big trucks. Stevie had a passion for vehicles of all kinds and had several restored classics of his own over the years. He also owned his own towing business as well and would give the shirt off his back to help a friend in need.

He will be sorely missed, rest easy Chief we will take it from here.

