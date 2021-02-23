PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Feb. 22, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, will hold a virtual public workshop as a continuation of the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan update process. The virtual workshop will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 7 p.m.

This workshop will introduce concepts for the future land use, growth, and development patterns in the Prince Frederick Town Center and the Town Center expansion areas. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a hands-on scenario planning exercise to propose and envision where to place new residential and commercial development to create a vibrant town center and protect the rural landscape.

Those wishing to participate in the workshop must register in advance through the registration link. In addition, registration details can be accessed through a link on the Town Center Master Plan Update webpage. Registration closes at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, or when capacity is reached. It may take up to one business day to receive confirmation.

The workshop will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website and Calvert County Government Facebook page. The workshop will also be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 6 and 1070 HD.

Planning & Zoning Department staff and Sabra & Associates, Inc., a Mead & Hunt Company, will conduct the workshop. Sabra & Associates, Inc., is the consultant company that was selected to assist the county with updating the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan.

All who live, work, shop or visit Prince Frederick are encouraged to participate in the workshop.

The Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan sets policies and actions that guide the physical development within the town center, including private and public development. The master plan was originally adopted in 1989.

For more information about the Prince Frederick Master Plan visit www.CalvertCountyMD.gov/TownCenters, email TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2356.

Like this: Like Loading...