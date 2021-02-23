(PASADENA, MD, Feb. 22, 2021) – Social workers can earn continuing education credits while learning how to help grievers with “Guilt & Bereavement,” a continuing education webinar offered by Chesapeake Life Center.

Guilt is a common element in the experience of grieving persons. Yet an understanding of its components and its impact on the grief process has not been well-defined. In this live, interactive virtual workshop, participants will take a deeper dive into an understanding of the concept of guilt, its intersection with grief, and how caring professionals can facilitate their clients making peace with this difficult emotion.

This webinar will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. April 23 and will be presented by Roberta Rook, licensed clinical professional counselor, and Casey Dressel, licensed clinical social worker, both with Chesapeake Life Center.

The Maryland Board of Social Work Examiners certifies that this program meets the criteria for 2.0 credit hours of Category 1 continuing education for Social Workers in Maryland. An application has been sent for approval to the Maryland Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists so that this program can be certified as meeting the criteria for 2.0 credit hours of Category A continuing education for Counselors and Therapists in Maryland.

The cost is $30. Preregistration is required and can be completed online at /bit.ly/GuiltandBereavement. For questions, contact 888-501-7077 or email griefinfo@hospicechesapeake.org.

Roberta Rook, LCPC, has over 20 years of experience in the field of counseling. For the past 18 years, she has been working as a bereavement counselor and program coordinator for Chesapeake Life Center. Rook holds a post-graduate certificate in thanatology, the study of death, dying, and bereavement, and is a facilitator in the expressive therapeutic technique known as SoulCollage. She has conducted trainings and presentations on grief-related issues for hospice staff, volunteers and professionals from the community at large.

Casey Dressel, LCSW-C, has experience working with the geriatric population in skilled nursing facilities and as a psychotherapist at an outpatient mental health agency. Dressel joined the Chesapeake Life Center in the fall of 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...