Cali(167215) is a black and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 2 years old. She weighs about 57.3 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Cali is a zesty little girl who loves everyone. She knows how to sit and pose perfectly for her photo and loves to catch treats in the air.

She is a little curious when meeting other dogs but would be happy to be your only child.

She is learning to walk very well on the leash and is neat and quiet in her kennel. Being a youngster, she has an abundance of energy. We can’t think of a better addition than this wonderful girl.

Make an appointment today and find out more about our beautiful Cali.

To schedule an appointment to meet her, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...