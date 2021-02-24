On Tuesday, Feb. 23, County Administrator Mark Belton, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services, and other supporting county staff provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on the Commissioners’ second goal of institutional governance and policy.

County work on institutional governance includes the smart county concept, automated technology, and cybersecurity, information and data programming, equitable program funding, streamlining services and comprehensive zoning review, diversity and cultural competency, employee engagement, citizen engagement, and county branding. County work on the public policy includes legislative initiatives and updated processes, governance leadership efforts, resource stewardship through asset management and fiscal responsibility, and promotion of local and minority businesses.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly and Health Officer Dianna E. Abney provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on the COVID-19 public health emergency. COVID-19 vaccinations have expanded to include Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C . The Department of Health is providing this information on their website and a recorded hotline message, at 301-609-6710. The State of Maryland now has a call center number, which is 855-MDGOVAX (855-634-6829), available 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should get tested through their medical provider, urgent care center, or local pharmacy. A drive-through testing site is available every Tuesday at Regency Furniture Stadium, and appointments are required in advance by scheduling online. The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on its COVID-19 patients and vaccination of its staff. Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddart provided an update on county teachers and other school staff receiving the vaccination. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations and reminders to continue to wear masks, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings of family and friends.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved the following items:

Appointment

Appointed Dr. Craig Beyrouty, Bonnie Norman, Dr. Charles C. Glass, Ryan Hicks, Patrice Kelly, Tom Schueler, Jenifer Ellin, Deborah Carpenter, Dave Nemazie, Daniel Donohue, and Teresa Ball to the Board of Directors of the Resilience Authority of Charles County.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell discussed the 2021 legislative bills being considered by the Maryland General Assembly, including House Bill 655 and an amendment to House Bill 1061. Charles County Board of Education representatives discussed House Bill 1060 with the County Commissioners, as well as Senate Bill 245.

Proclamation

Next Commissioners Session: March 2, 2021 (held virtually)

