MILLERSVILLE, MD — The Charles County Board of Commissioners announced yesterday that Dr. Charles Glass, P.E., Acting Director of the Maryland Environmental Service (MES), has been appointed to the Resilience Authority of Charles County Board of Directors.

The Authority, the first-of-its-kind entity in Maryland, undertakes and supports resilience infrastructure projects that mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change by offering a range of financing structures, forms, and techniques that leverage public and private investment.

“I’m honored to be included among the group of professionals appointed to the Resilience Authority of Charles County Board of Directors,” said Dr. Glass. “I look forward to working with the Board, offering my insights from recent experiences with the Maryland Environmental Service and my professional expertise,” he added.

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, I’m pleased to appoint this group of professionals to our Resilience Authority Board of Directors,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. “The Resilience Authority builds on our climate preparedness efforts including professional education for our employees, planning efforts to include our Climate Resiliency Plan and Nuisance and Urban Flood Plan, and projects to transition our energy consumption from fossil fuels to renewables.”

In June of 2020, Dr. Glass was appointed by Governor Larry Hogan as Acting Director of MES. He previously served as Deputy Secretary at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy Analysis and Planning and Director of Bicycle and Pedestrian Access at the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Additionally, Dr. Glass served on the faculty at Howard University for seventeen years. He completed his undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering at The Johns Hopkins University and his Master of Science and Ph.D. degrees at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

