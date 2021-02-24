The Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD), has posted its updated WIOA Integrated plan for public comment through March 31, 2021. It can be accessed at https://tccsmd.org/wioa-integrated-plan/. Send comments to malaw528@aol.com.

Background: The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) was signed into law on July 22, 2014 and became effective July 1, 2015. WIOA supersedes the Workforce Investment Act of 1998 and amends the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, the Wagner-Peyser Act, and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and is designed to help youth, job seekers and businesses. The Act requires each Local Workforce Development Area to develop and submit to the Governor a comprehensive four-year local plan, in partnership with the Chief Elected Officials.

The Southern Maryland Workforce Development Area, named JobSource by the Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board, is a three-county Local Workforce Development Area, including Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s Counties and is part of the American Job Center national network.

The Southern Maryland Comprehensive Plan was completed in alignment with the State Comprehensive Plan, the goals and vision of the Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board and in accordance with WIOA regulations. Through this plan, the Board will propose innovative methods of training and serving the job seekers and businesses in the Southern Maryland area. This plan will be overseen by the Director and utilized as a guide to evaluate the implementation and efficacy of specific strategies.

The Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board’s strategic vision for preparing an educated and skilled workforce inclusive of youth and individuals with barriers to employment in order to support the local area economic growth and economic self-sufficiency is to guide the Southern Maryland workforce deliver system in developing a skilled workforce that meets the needs of businesses and strengthens the local economy. This plan demonstrates a strong partnership of funding streams, economic development leaders, chief elected officials, private business leaders, and community-based organizations that will work together to build a talent pipeline that meets the needs and expectations of business in the coming years.

