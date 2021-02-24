BALTIMORE (February 23, 2021) – The percentage of Maryland students receiving a high school diploma in four years remains consistently high, according to data released today by the Maryland State Department of Education.

The four-year cohort graduation rate was 86.8 percent in 2020 — 4 points better than the 82.8 percent rate registered a decade ago in 2011, and similar to the 2019 rate of 86.9 percent. The 2020 cohort dropout rate was 8.3 percent, also similar to 2019 (8.4 percent).

“We are striving to increase graduation rates, while maintaining our high standards which provide optimal career and college readiness for our students,” said State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. “It is particularly important as we overcome the challenges of the pandemic that we maintain focus on equity and excellence and ensure all students have every opportunity to succeed and flourish in post-secondary education or professions.”

Also released was the five-year cohort graduation rate–the percentage of students who graduate in five years. That number–88.9 percent– remained unchanged compared to the prior year.

The graduation and dropout rates for student groups also held largely constant from previous years, although gaps between groups persist. Students with disabilities and students who are English language learners saw improved four-year graduation rates and decreased dropout rates since last year.

Maryland reports cohort graduation rates in line with federal reporting standards, which follows a set group of students from freshman year through their senior year.

The new high school and system data will be available on the Maryland Report Card website. The Maryland School Report Card is available at MDReportcard.org.

