LA PLATA, MD (February 24, 2021) –– University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) is pleased to appoint Dr. Ivelisse Michel as Chief of Staff for the hospital.

Dr. Michel has more than a decade of experience providing inpatient care to patients at UM Charles Regional. During this time she has served on multiple committees, including as chairperson for the Peer Review Committee and the Credentials Committee. In 2020, Dr. Michel vacated her place as the Department of Medicine Chair to fulfill her new responsibilities as Chief of Staff.

Beginning her studies at the University of Maryland, College Park, Dr. Michel graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She then went on to earn her doctorate at the Medical College of Wisconsin, before completing her family medicine residency in St. Petersburg, Florida.

As the first Latina physician to serve as Chief of Staff, Michel is eager to make strides within the community. “I am proud of the work our team and hospital has done to care for our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing to provide evidence-based and compassionate care to all patients during this very difficult time,” notes Michel.

“We’re very pleased to have Dr. Michel join us in this new capacity,” says Dr. Joseph Moser, Chief Medical Officer. “We’ve already seen her passion and talents firsthand and we know she’ll be empowered to make an even greater impact as our Chief of Staff.”

This announcement comes in concert with other recent additions to the hospital staff. Over the last six months, UM CRMC has hired experts in breast health and lymphedema, expanded their hospital-based obstetrician program, and grown their women’s health team with two new doctors and a nurse practitioner. UM CRMC has also won multiple awards over the past year, most recently a coveted Minogue award for the respiratory care provided to COVID-19 patients.

