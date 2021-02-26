The Department of Child Nutrition of Calvert County Public Schools will distribute Grab ‘N Go meals on the following dates: February 26 (Friday), March 5 (Friday), March 12 (Friday), March 19 (Friday), March 26 (Friday). The pick-up time will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at all five of our current locations.

Kits continue to be available free of charge. Parents/guardians wishing to pick up meals without their children being present must pre-register . Families may register by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443.550.8680 Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Any parent/guardian who is unsure if their child is already registered for the program, may contact the Child Nutrition Office. Once registered, parents/guardians may pick up meals without their children being present.

GRAB ‘N GO MEAL LOCATIONS

Windy Hill Middle School (bus drop-off area)

9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736

Calvert High School (side parking lot):

520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

GPS Address:600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Southern Middle School (bus drop-off area):

9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657

Patuxent High School (bus drop-off area):

12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657

Huntingtown High School (student parking lot, right side of building):

4125 N. Solomons Island Rd. Huntingtown, MD 20639

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

