GLEN BURNIE, MD (February 25, 2021) – Customers scheduling an appointment with the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) now have a new, user-friendly way to do so with the launch of MDOT MVA’s new online appointment scheduling system. The MDOT MVA Appointment Scheduler, which launched in late January, offers several new features making it easier for customers to select the right type of appointment and location for the services they need.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, MDOT MVA has implemented several tools to increase and enhance the critical services we provide to all Marylanders,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We encourage customers to check first to see if the services they need are available online. But for those who need to visit us at a branch office, the new scheduling system is another step forward in our goal to provide every Maryland resident premier customer service.”

Like the previous system, the new MDOT MVA Appointment Scheduler allows customers to schedule a new appointment as well as cancel, modify or reschedule an existing appointment. However, the new scheduler also offers a more detailed and defined list of available services to help customers determine and schedule the exact type of appointment they need and helps MDOT MVA staff prepare for the customer prior to arrival.

Other new features include confirmation emails and text messages after scheduling an appointment and automatic reminders that are sent to customers one hour prior to the appointment to confirm, reschedule or cancel an appointment.

“MDOT MVA has been an appointment-only operation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the launch of the improved scheduling system is a great example of how we’re adapting and enhancing service to keep customers moving forward not only during the emergency but well beyond it,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “Services provided by our MDOT MVA team touch nearly every Marylander, and the new scheduling tool will help us provide those services with greater efficiency and convenience.”

Customers can schedule an appointment here. Those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can access a tutorial here. Customers who scheduled an appointment prior to January 25 under the previous system – and who need to check that appointment, change or cancel it – can access information here by entering the last six digits of their confirmation number.

MDOT MVA continues to operate by appointment only at its branches. All employees and customers are required to participate in a brief health screening and temperature scan to enter the building. Additional safety measures include a required face covering, plexiglass dividers, social distancing practices, and limited seating.

Before scheduling an appointment, customers are encouraged to check the MDOT MVA eStore to take advantage of the many services available from the comfort and safety of their home. Customers can check whether they are eligible for an online renewal using the First Stop tool here.

Marylanders are reminded that driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits, and registrations, that expired after March 12, 2020, or have been eligible for renewal during the COVID-19 State of Emergency, are extended until further notice. For more information about MDOT MVA’s response to COVID-19 and additional resources, visit our website MVA.Maryland.gov.

