Saturday

Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Like this: Like Loading...