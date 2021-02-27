ANNAPOLIS, Md. (February 26, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot today praised the House of Delegates for passing Senate Bill 218, which would, among other things, allow taxpayers who use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN, to file taxes to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit.

“I commend the General Assembly for passing legislation today to make ITIN filers eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is a proven tool to help lift people out of poverty,” said Comptroller Franchot. “This legislation is about economic justice and fair treatment of hardworking immigrants and others who pay taxes and contribute to our economy.”

Based on 2019 tax data, 86,000 people filed taxes using an ITIN. Of those, roughly 60,000 would have qualified for the EITC had they been allowed to claim it.

Federal tax law prevents filers from receiving the Earned Income Tax Credit if they do not file using a Social Security number, which meant they also could not receive the state-level tax credit. ITINs are used by lawful residents possessing green cards or work visas, as well as some undocumented immigrants, to pay taxes.

“Maryland immigrants, many with US citizen children and spouses, pay their taxes year after year with pride and build our economy and local communities,” said Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA de Maryland. “As we all confront this pandemic together, CASA is proud that Maryland’s Comptroller and General Assembly have added immigrants to the Marylanders eligible for economic relief.”

“I urge the Governor to sign this bill immediately so more tax filers can take advantage of the life-changing benefits provided by the Earned Income Tax Credit,” said Comptroller Franchot. “My agency stands ready to begin implementing this critically important legislation as soon as it becomes law.”

Like this: Like Loading...