ASTON, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team traveled to Neumann University on Thursday (Feb. 25) evening to take on the Knights in an exhibition contest. The Seahawks stumbled on the road by falling to Neumann 66-52.

St. Mary’s College – 52, Neumann – 66

How It Happened

The first couple of minutes of play was an evenly matched contest and the Seahawks and Knights played to a 6-6 tie at the 18:14 mark. Olumide Lewis broke the tie with a three-pointer to give St. Mary’s College a 9-6 lead. However, the Knights responded with a 19-point run to take command of the game, 25-9.

With just over three minutes remaining in the half, Daryn Alexander drained a three-pointer and Micah Henry followed with a layup to cut the Neumann lead to 27-21. Neumann once again put a halt to the Seahawks momentum by outscoring St. Mary's College 3-2 to end the half and the Seahawks headed into the locker rooms trailing 30-23.

After the first five minutes of the second half, Neumann strung together a seven-point run to jump out to a 44-28 advantage with 14:14 remaining. Trailing by 14 at the 9:02 mark, the Seahawks used their best run of the half when they put together a seven-point scoring run to cut the Knight lead in half. Alexander tallied five points during the run while Henry added two. Neumann eventually pushed their lead back to double-digits and held on for the victory.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Alexander led the Seahawks on the offensive end of the floor with 23 points. The sophomore guard also collected four rebounds. Albert Scott was a force on the glass with a team-high 10 rebounds.

was a force on the glass with a team-high 10 rebounds. Defensively, Scott led the Seahawks with three blocks while Lewis hustled for a team-high two steals.

Kyson Rawls led the Knights with 25 points.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Feb. 27 vs. Marymount | 2 PM | Senior Day | MPOBARC Arena

