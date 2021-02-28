ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland athletic department is very excited to be back on the playing fields, courts, and pool this semester. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the college at this time has decided to continue without fans in attendance at all athletic events to ensure a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, and staff.

We hope that you will take the time to follow our home events live via our streaming portal.

Thank you for your patience and support during this time. We look forward to safely welcoming all of Seahawk Nation back to our athletic facilities in the future.

