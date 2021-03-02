The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the March virtual public meetings as scheduled below.
Board of County Commissioners’ Town Hall Meeting
- Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.
- Tune in at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov or Comcast channel 95 or Verizon channel 10
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.
“Charles County Commissioner President’s Youth Forum”
- Tuesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m.
- Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty
