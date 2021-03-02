The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the March virtual public meetings as scheduled below.

Board of County Commissioners’ Town Hall Meeting

Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Tune in at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov or Comcast channel 95 or Verizon channel 10

or Comcast channel 95 or Verizon channel 10 Submit questions and concerns in advance by CLICKING HERE

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

“Charles County Commissioner President’s Youth Forum”

Tuesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty

Submit questions and concerns in advance by CLICKING HERE

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

Like this: Like Loading...